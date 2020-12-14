See the first movie trailer with Frances McDormand

Is it possible to have an idea of ​​the nominees for the next Oscar? From what the awards indicate, Nomadland is a strong competitor. The film released its first trailer on Monday (14).

Directed by Chloe Zhao (Taming Fate), the film stars Frances McDormand (Oscar winner for Three Ads for a Crime) as Fern, a woman who embarks on a nomadic journey through the United States. Check out the trailer:

In the story, Fern loses everything in the 2008 Great Recession and becomes homeless, traveling west in his van, looking for a job. On her journey, she travels beyond the limits of traditional society, living with the nomads of today.

Throughout the five months of filming in different places in the USA, director Chloe Zhao aligns fiction with reality by including true nomads in the trajectory of Frances McDormand’s character. The result was a great reception of the awards, which may indicate that this film has great chances of receiving Oscar nominations.

Nomadland won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, it was the film most voted by the public at the Toronto Film Festival, as well as winning Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Photography at the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards.

The film will be released in theaters in the United States on February 19, 2021.



