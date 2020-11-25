See the differences between PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

In addition to the versions for the old generation, Dirt 5 is also compatible with the new PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the Digital Foundry channel, a reference in the theme, took the opportunity to dive into its famous and respected technical tests and discover on which platform the game runs best!

Unlike other recent multiplatform games, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, where the performance between the machines was very similar, this time the Sony system seems to have a lot of advantage over Microsoft consoles.

Even in the most basic version for the previous generation video games, Dirt 5 offers the option of running in performance mode, with better fps, or in visual quality mode, with less fps and greater wealth of lighting effects. On new consoles, performance is almost identical when the game runs at 60 fps, with the PS5 taking only a slight advantage in stability.

However, the gap widened considerably when Digital Foundry tried to play at 120 fps, which made the PS5 have a dramatic visual advantage over its direct rival. Virtually all car models, tracks and lighting effects look better on the PS5 than on the Series X, which made Digital Foundry wonder if this is not a bug that can be fixed in the future.

On the Xbox Serie S, the game reduces its resolution to 600p in order to reach 120 fps, against 1080p in higher visual quality mode. Even in it, it is possible to notice that small details like grasses and varied textures suffer too much in the Series S, which received the ugliest version among all the new generation consoles, with a significant visual deterioration.

It is worth remembering that these first comparisons between multiplatform games are not an exact science that objectively determines which is the most powerful console, since third party studios can get along better with certain hardware, or falter on another. Still, at least for now, Dirt 5 runs better on PS5 than on Xbox Series X / S. What did you think of the comparison? Comment below!



