See: the best photos of Irina Shayk in a swimsuit with “Body Paint”

A little over a month ago, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue of 2022 was released, in which several veteran models returned.

Unfortunately for her fans, Irina Shayk was not among them. The SI Swimsuit star appeared in the issue a whopping 10 times, but did not return in the latest issue.

However, this cannot prevent us from remembering one of the most iconic shootings in the history of SI swimwear. In the 2009 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, Shake became one of the first models to go to the beach wearing only body paint.

Here is more information about the Russian model from SI Swimsuit:

Irina Shayk is a 10-time SI swimsuit model! She debuted in 2007, and in 2011 got on the cover, becoming the first Russian. Filming in swimwear took her from Arizona to Italy and her native Russia. Fun fact: Irina became the first Russian woman to appear on the cover of SI Swimsuit.

