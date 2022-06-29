See: the best photos of Chrissy Teigen in a swimsuit “Body Paint” – The Spun: what’s trending in the world of sports today

Almost two months ago, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue of 2022 hit newsstands everywhere.

The main part missing from filming this year is the “body coloring” section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have decorated the SI Swimsuit issue with body paint only.

One of the models who joined the favorites, and perhaps the most popular, was Chrissy Teigen. She is one of the most iconic models for every Sports Illustrated Swimsuit job and has starred in several issues.

However, perhaps her most iconic shoot took place in 2013, when she posed in a bikini with body art.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot.

Here’s more on Teigen via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Chrissy Teigen joined SI Swimsuit on the recommendation of a friend and colleague, SI Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and appeared on the cover of 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge. Known for her wit and sense of humor, Chrissy has become one of the most popular personalities on Twitter. In 2016, she published the Cravings cookbook, which became a New York Times bestseller. She is married to musician John Legend, the couple has two children, Luna and Miles.

All photos of Teigen’s body paint can be found here.