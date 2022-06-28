See: the best photos in Rose Bertram ‘Body Paint’ swimsuit

Almost two months ago, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue of 2022 hit newsstands everywhere.

One thing that was missing on the set this year was the “body coloring” section. Over the past few years, models like Kate Upton and athletes like Lindsey Vonn have decorated the SI Swimsuit issue with body paint only.

One of the models who joined the chosen ones was Rose Bertram. She joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in 2015 as a rookie and made a cult debut.

She starred in the issue of “Bathing Suit”, but hit the headlines thanks to her photo shoot in a bikini with body coloring.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot.

Bertram shot for the magazine twice more in 2016 and 2017.

She shared a picture of 2016 on her Instagram account.

To learn more about Rose’s shooting, click here.

All her shots can be found here.