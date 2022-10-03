See Snail Mail, Soccer Mom, Bully and Sad13 on the Sidewalk cover

The star-studded cover appeared at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pop-up sidewalk museum in New York.

This weekend Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13 joined forces for a stellar cover of the Pavement song “Grounded” — see the footage below.

All four artists attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new pop-up Pavement Museum in New York, which was opened last week to mark the start of the reunited band’s performance at the city’s Kings Theater.

Sidewalks 1933-2022: The Sidewalks Museum promises “artifacts and archival materials covering more than 30 years of the band’s history,” as well as “previously unseen images, works of art and one-dayers, acknowledgements and memorable dates, along with rumors of relics of the real and imaginary history of the band (as well as exclusive paraphernalia and classic museum souvenirs).

Watch four independent singers and songwriters perform “Grounded” below.

Pavement — Steven Malkmus, Scott “Spiral Staircase” Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West — first announced their intention to reunite back in 2019, although their return was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band played their first concert in 12 years in Los Angeles back in May before embarking on their latest reunion tour, headlining Primavera Sound Barcelona and Porto in June 2022.

After the current US tour, the band will embark on a UK and European tour later this month. The Pavement UK tour will begin in Leeds on October 17, 2022 and will take place with stops in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester before four concerts at the London Roundhouse from October 22 to 25.

You can check out the Pavement tour schedule for the UK and Europe for 2022 below, tickets to the UK are on sale here.

OCTOBER 2022

17 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Asher Hall, Edinburgh

20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22 – Roundhouse, London.

23 – Roundhouse, London

24 – Roundhouse, London.

25 – Fan, London.

27. Le Grand Rex, Paris, France.

29 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

31 – Circus, Stockholm, Sweden

NOVEMBER 2022

02 – VoxHall, Aarhus, Denmark

04 – Pier 2, Bremen, Germany

05 – Tempodrome, Berlin, Germany

07 – Royal Circus, Brussels, Belgium

08 – Royal Carre Theatre, Amsterdam, Netherlands

10 — Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland.