See scenes of the character from the Marvel: Disney +

After the release of several content that will arrive at Disney +, last Thursday (10), Marvel took the opportunity to launch a backstage video in which it is possible to see the first scenes of Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) in the Ms. series. Marvel.

In addition to the production being made available directly for streaming in 2021, the public will still see the heroine, along with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), in the film Captain Marvel 2, starring Brie Larson and scheduled to hit theaters in 2022.

The video initially features the testimony of Bisha K. Ali, production showrunner, who argues that Ms. Marvel represents a new type of superheroine. “But the main thing about all of this is that her story is very universal,” she explained.

Then we see Kevin Feige, the studio’s creative manager, saying that much has been speculated about the arrival of the new character to the screens. Other producers also bring their views on the project. Both seem to be very excited about this release.

When Kamala Khan made his debut in his own comic book series in 2015, it was an almost instant success. The teenage heroine brought interesting nuances to the pages and still approached readers with various credible conflicts.

In addition to being the first Muslim protagonist to be launched by Marvel, Kamala Khan has personality traits that are visually very eye-catching and that could not be left out of the brand’s cinematic universe.

Investing heavily in new content related to her characters, Marvel has brought several new features to Disney streaming subscribers. The next premiere is scheduled for January 15, 2021, with the WandaVision series.

Ms. Marvel is expected to arrive at Disney + in late 2021.



