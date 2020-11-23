See photos of the Marvel series in WandaVision: Disney +

With just under two months to go before the official launch of WandaVision on Disney +, new images of the series were recently released by Empire Magazine. Among them, it is possible to see the protagonists Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on the scene, in addition to the director Matt Shakman.

The production is being long awaited by Marvel fans, as it addresses, in a central way, the character of the Scarlet Witch for the first time. Over six episodes and using the aesthetics of classic American sitcoms, WandaVision promises to add very interesting moments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the photos released:

For now, the audience still knows little about how the series will be formatted and developed. With some images released so far and also some teasers, it is already possible to notice some artistic and creative possibilities that were acquired for the project.

In addition to also bringing a certain kind of humor seen in sitcom series, WandaVision will also explore the origins of the Scarlet Witch’s powers – something that has never been covered in Marvel audiovisual works until then.

Kevin Feige, one of the heads behind the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in an interview with Empire Magazine, spoke a little bit about how WandaVision is being fit among the other films. “When looking at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any other character has experienced more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff,” he said.

“And at the same time, no character seems to be as powerful as she is. No other character has a set of powers as poorly defined and untapped as Wanda Maximoff, ”said Feige. “It seems like the right time to talk about it,” he added.

WandaVision is set to debut at Disney + on January 15, 2021.



