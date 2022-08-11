See: Patrick Mahoney, Ju Ju Smith-Schuster, Developing Chemistry

Something is brewing between Patrick Mahomes and Juju Smith-Schuster.

The quarterback and receiver have been on the same wavelength throughout training camp, and it showed up again on Thursday.

The two connected on a deep route, where Smith-Schuster beat his man cleanly for a touchdown.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Chiefs when free agency opened in March, ending his five-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that Tyreek Hill is in Miami, Smith-Schuster can be counted on even more in the pass game. Yes, the Chiefs have Travis Kelsey, but Smith-Schuster is probably their best receiver.

He can do all this, whether it’s a controversial catch or if it’s a simple sloping route.

He wants to stay healthy this season after the shoulder injury that caused him to miss most of last season. Before Smith-Schuster suffered this injury, he had gained more than 800 yards receiving in three of the last four seasons.