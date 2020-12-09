After the radically different results of yesterday’s games between Barça and Sevilla, in which Barcelona conceded 3 goals from Juventus and Sevilla endorsed Rennes 3-1 in their fiefdom, today it’s time to watch the games at 21 : 00 of the other two Spanish teams that are still in the Champions League: Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

Either win or go home

And it is that both are played continue in the highest European competition. On the one hand, Atlético faces Salzburg in a decisive match for Madrid, because they are at stake to go home or continue in the Champions League. On the other hand, Real Madrid must beat Borussia Mönchengladbach to go to the second round. The draw is also worth it, but then you have to pull the calculator and pray that Inter will beat Shaktar.

See online Real Madrid – B Mönchengladbach and Salzburg – Atlético Madrid

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your starting data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune into a channel.

The application allows things like watching the matches from the beginning even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa.

If you are at home or next to a TV with Movistar +, you can watch the Champions League games on TV or tune in to another one that is played at the same time on your smartphone or tablet with the app. The playback will be simultaneous and there will be no problem in seeing them at the same time at 21:00. You can see Real Madrid – Borussia Mönchengladbach on Dial 50, and Salzburg – Atlético Madrid on Dial 51

Then we leave the app on Android and iOS so that you can access the game of matches if you are not at home.



