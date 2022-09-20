See: Ohio State Unveils Special Uniform for Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes presented a special uniform for the match against Wisconsin, which will take place this weekend.

The team that took the 3rd place in the ranking will wear an all-black uniform for the competition of the 4th week in The Shoe.

“Blackout activated,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State starts the 2022 season 3-0 with wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo. This weekend’s matchup marks Buckeye’s first Big 10 competition of the year.

Heisman leader C.J. Stroud had a great start to the 2022 season, gaining 941 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first three games.

Wisconsin leads 2-1 after suffering a disappointing loss to Washington State in Week 2. The Badgers bounced back with a big 66-7 victory over New Mexico State last weekend.

The Buckeyes are the favorites for this Week 4 game with 17.5 points.