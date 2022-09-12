See: NFL World Reacts to Wild Fan Fight Video

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans didn’t see eye to eye on Sunday afternoon.

This led to the fact that they got into a fight at a game in Los Angeles. Fans splashed out on each other a fair share of the left and right.

These fans were definitely not happy with the outcome of the game, as the Chargers defeated the Raiders by a score of 24-19.

Fans reacted differently to this funny video.

Even if it’s unpleasant when a fan’s team loses, it’s usually never worth getting into a fight with other fans.

The Raiders will be aiming for their first win of the 2022 season next Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.