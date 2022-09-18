See: NFL World Reacts to Disturbing Photo of Brown Fan

A strange photo of Cleveland Brown is walking on social networks.

There were fans waiting for the Browns’ home opener against the New York Jets, and they had a fake person lying on a table with a sign saying “Happy endings are not illegal.”

Here’s a look at this disgusting photo:

This applies to Deshaun Watson, as he is currently suspended from classes for inappropriate flirting with women during personal massage sessions.

Fans of the personal income tax are also not thrilled with this photo.

It has nothing to do with playing football. Shame on the fans for that.