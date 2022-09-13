See: NFL World Reacts to Browns’ New Linebacker Logo

See: The NFL world Reacts to the Browns’ New Midfield Logo, Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns unveiled their new midfield logo ahead of the team’s season opener.

After not having a logo on the 50-yard line for several years, the Browns introduced the Brownie Elf this week.

Check it out.

Naturally, the news caused a mixed reaction.

“I don’t know what you guys are talking about, the Browns midfield logo looks fucking adorable,” one person joked, using a photo of an elf Kibler as the logo.

The Browns are the worst team in the NFL. This is their midfield logo. What an eyesore. Curtail the franchise,” another fan said.

What do you think about the new logo?