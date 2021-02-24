See minimum and recommended requirements

Days Gone won a release date for the PC version last Tuesday (24), so it was only a matter of time before its minimum and recommended requirements appeared on the network – and for those who were expecting it, they are already available.

One of the main differentials is the recommendation of an SSD storage device, which possibly may be related to the game loading times. In general, this is what you will need to have the title running on your machine:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: 11

Storage: 70GB

Others: it is recommended to use an SSD and 16GB of memory (RAM)

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: 11

Storage: 70GB

Others: use of an SSD is recommended

Days Gone for PC will be released in the second quarter of this year.