See minimum and recommended game requirements

Total public success, Valheim is the great phenomenon of Steam that has been massively attracting players, bringing Nordic adventures to the cooperative world for up to 10 players online and renewing the genre by arriving with support for lighter and less demanding machines.

Check out the minimum and recommended game requirements below and confirm that the new title from Iron Gate Studios is capable of running on your PC.

Valheim minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: 2.6 Ghz Dual Core or similar

RAM: 4GB RAM

GPU: GeForce GTX 500 series or similar

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 1 GB free space

Valheim recommended requirements

Operating System: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel i5 3GHz or higher

RAM: 8GB RAM

GPU: GeForce GTX 970 or similar

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 1 GB free space

Valheim is available in advance access exclusively for PC (via Steam).