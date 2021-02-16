See minimum and recommended game requirements

Total public success, Valheim is the great phenomenon of Steam that has been massively attracting players, bringing Nordic adventures to the cooperative world for up to 10 players online and renewing the genre by arriving with support for lighter and less demanding machines.
Check out the minimum and recommended game requirements below and confirm that the new title from Iron Gate Studios is capable of running on your PC.
Valheim minimum requirements
Operating System: Windows 7 or higher
Processor: 2.6 Ghz Dual Core or similar
RAM: 4GB RAM
GPU: GeForce GTX 500 series or similar
DirectX: version 11
Storage: 1 GB free space
Valheim recommended requirements
Operating System: Windows 7 or higher
Processor: Intel i5 3GHz or higher
RAM: 8GB RAM
GPU: GeForce GTX 970 or similar
DirectX: version 11
Storage: 1 GB free space
Valheim is available in advance access exclusively for PC (via Steam).