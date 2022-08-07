See: LeBron James has a special message for the NASCAR driver – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

When Chris Buescher hits the Michigan Racetrack on Sunday, his car number 17 will be painted in the color “I Promise” in support of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

On the eve of FireKeepers Casino 400, Buescher received a greeting from the king himself.

“Good luck to our friend Chris Buescher and car No. 17, which went on the track today!!” LeBron tweeted. “#We are a family.”

Buescher also shared his admiration for the new car.

Tweeted: “It’s great that the LeBron James Family Foundation is traveling to Michigan. The car looks fantastic!”

RFK Racing is owned by Fenway Sports Group, of which the Lakers superstar is a part.

LeBron founded his foundation back in 2004, aiming to help underprivileged children and families in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James has since opened the “I Promise” school, which allows students to study at the University of Akron for free upon completion of the program.