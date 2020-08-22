See how you can return an ebook on Amazon

One of the best things about buying books on Amazon is to be able to download free book samples and thus take a look at whether the story is pleasing or not. But there are people who go to the faith, make the purchase and discover that there are two books with the same title. And now, is it possible to return the digital book? Yes. Check it out below.

Three ways to return your ebook

On Kindle

1. After purchasing the book, Kindle displays the screen below. When you realize that you purchased the wrong e-book, select the option “Cancel the order”.

2. The download will be interrupted (or, if it is already on your device, removed) and the refund added to your account.

Through the Amazon app

1. Access your shopping page and click on “View order details” corresponding to the e-book you want to return.



