See How Windows 11 Became The Most Inclusive Version Of The System

Windows 11: Since the official announcement of Windows 11 in June, one of the highlights of the new operating system from Microsoft has been the improvements in accessibility features. Based on the principles of inclusive design, explains program manager Carolina Hernandez, the team’s goal was “to create efficient, fun and enjoyable experiences for people with and without disabilities,” she said Monday (4) on the company’s blog .

The journey began at an obvious but hitherto unthought-of hurdle: people with different skills, needs, and preferences were unable to find accessibility features in the Settings panel. That’s because, in previous versions of Windows, they were in the “Ease of Access” tag, which has now become “Accessibility”.

After making accessibility accessible, the next step was to formalize the commitment to innovation in three main goals:

Reimagine what contrast themes might look like;

Rethink Windows sounds to make them calmer and more informative;

Explicitly reformulate Ease of Access settings.