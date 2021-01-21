See how Windows 10X works on Surface Pro 7

We have already shown here at TecMundo a preview of the operation of the Windows 10X operating system in a leaked build of the version for PC’s. Today (20), the Windows Central website released a video of Windows 10X working on several unsupported devices, such as the Surface Pro 7, MacBook Air and Lumia 950 XL.

Leaked by the user XDeltaXForce (via MSPowerUser), the video shows Windows 10X running on a Micorosoft Surface Pro 7, perhaps to evaluate the performance of the new version of Windows running on unsupported hardware, since the previous videos showed the operating system using traditional keyboard and mouse configuration.

Despite some moments of delay, what the video shows is that, in general, Windows 10X behaves very well on Surface Pro 7, especially if we take into account that it is not yet a final compilation, and that it is working in a touch device.

Details of the new Windows 10X

In a tweet, the ADeltaX profile explains that almost all drivers are enabled, but “the guidance does not work and the audio requires a registration patch”. The video shows the new Start Menu, the Taskbar, the Action Center among other elements of Windows 10X.

Apparently, navigation is very fluid, both through touch and with the Stylus and Surface pens. In the video presentation, you can see the Microsoft pen shortcut button interacting normally with Windows 10X. Check out the video.