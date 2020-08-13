See how to discover and see ‘server status’

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a party game that brings together up to 60 users. The title is available on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) – free for PS Plus subscribers.

It is worth remembering that the game has not yet been confirmed for Xbox One. Despite having registered 1.5 million players on the day of launch, the game has come under criticism because of the instability of the server, which has not supported the large amount of players.

On social networks (Facebook, Twitter and Reddit), a good part of the messages about the game talk about connection errors – which can cause lag, interrupt games in progress, and even make it difficult to receive prizes. See possible causes for the problem, such as checking “server status” and following the maintenance services below.

Unstable connection

Most of the connection errors in Fall Guys happen because of the server, but it is always a good idea to check if your Internet is working normally. Unstable or poor quality networks, for example, can prevent you from finding matches and compromise game performance. When in doubt, restart the router. If you’re playing through Steam, click here to see how to measure your Internet speed.

Network testing on PS4

Step 1. In the main menu of the console, press up and select “Settings”;

Step 2. Enter “Network” and select “Test internet connection”;

Step 3. Wait a few seconds and the console will measure the quality of the connection. If the process fails before “Internet connection”, restart the router and try again. If the problem persists, contact your operator;

Crowded server

In addition to reaching over a million players on launch day, Fall Guys took less than an hour to reach 500,000 viewers on Twitch. Not even the developers expected the game to become so popular, so it didn’t take long for users to start having problems with the crowded server.

When many people are online, the game can have problems finding matches and even distributing rewards. If the game was interrupted, the player can rest easy. Prizes that are not received due to connection errors will be delivered soon, the next time the user logs in or within a few hours.

Unfortunately, players cannot do anything to solve this type of problem – the solution depends on the developers, who are already working on increasing the server’s capacity. However, if you play the PC version, you can see how many people are online and have an idea of ​​which moments may have more errors.

Monitoring concurrent users

Step 1. Access the Steam Database page (https://steamdb.info/). In the search bar, type “Fall Guys” and click on “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”;

Step 2. On the game page, on the right, the “In-Game” section shows how many players are online. If you want more details, click on the number;

Step 3. The page takes you to a chart with information for more dates. Use the tool to see how many people have played Fall Guys in the past few days.



