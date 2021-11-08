See How To Change Your YouTube Channel Information

YouTube is one of the largest audiovisual content platforms in the world. It features a wide range of available video channels that address different topics, such as cooking, lifestyle, books, series, travel, well-being, among others.

Created in 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim, it only joined Google’s services the following year, when it was acquired by the company for $1.65 billion.

Since its launch more than 10 years ago, YouTube has gone through several phases and today enables any user to make content available to thousands of others around the world.

Its social impact is so great that through it many people gained visibility and became famous, such as the American singer Lana Del Rey, who impacted pop music worldwide after publishing the video for her song “Video Games” on the platform.

That’s why it’s very important that YouTube creators keep their data always up to date to increase their channel’s popularity and retain their audience. Curious to know how to do this? Then see our step by step how to change this information.

1. Sign in to your YouTube channel.

Access YouTube by clicking here and select your account’s profile picture, located in the upper right corner. An options menu will open and you should choose “Your channel” as an option.

2. Access Studio.

After joining your channel, you need to access Studio to be able to make the changes you want. To do this, click on “Customize Channel” on the new page to be directed to it.

3. Change your information.

Right after accessing Studio, select “Basic Information” to change or enter your data. You can set the name and/or description you want your viewers to have access to when they join your channel.

Finally, just click on “Publish” and your page will be immediately updated. Whenever you want, you can do this procedure to continue keeping your YouTube content enhanced.

