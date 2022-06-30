See How the Tesla Semi Delivers Superchargers to Laguna Seca

This week, a Tesla Semi was spotted at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California with two sets of prefabricated superchargers for installation on the race track. It was a relatively rare occurrence for an electric truck that is reportedly undergoing highway testing across California. The last sighting of the car until this week was at Michigan International Raceway earlier this month, when it was spotted parked next to the much-discussed Cybertruck. Tesla is believed to have built at least four of these white electric semi-trailers on its prototype production line in Nevada.

The Tesla Semi is an all-electric Class 8 semi-trailer that was originally introduced in 2017. It is expected that full-scale commercial production of the car will begin only next year together with Cybertruck. However, this does not mean that there has been little news, rumors and speculation about the car in the media over the past year. He was photographed repeatedly during tests on highways and interstates across the country. However, in most cases, the car was usually seen without a trailer, which makes the last observation even more interesting.

The official Tesla Charging account on Twitter this week posted a short video showing how a Tesla Semi transports two assembled Superchargers to the Laguna Seca Race Track in California. This is the first time a Tesla Semi has delivered prefabricated superchargers, but the automaker has used these trucks to deliver cars to customers in the past. The company delivered the Model X to the buyer on the Tesla Semi back in 2019. Although there was confusion as to whether the company used a truck to transport cars to distribution centers, rather than actually delivering them to the buyer, the company clarified that these were in fact. deliveries to end users.

Tesla Superchargers in Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca is Tesla’s home playground, and it is here that most of the company’s performance tests are conducted. Tesla cars such as the Model S Plaid and Plaid+ have often been tested at Laguna Seca, and TeslaCorsa has been hosting events for owners on the racetrack for many years. It is reported that plans to install superchargers in Laguna Seca have been in development since last year, when the company applied to Monterey County for permission to install a new V3 supercharger with 8 stalls on site.

Now that the Supercharger has been delivered to Laguna Seca, internet speculation suggests they could be open to the public pretty soon. Tesla claims that the pre-assembled Supercharger modules can start working in less than eight days after they are installed, which means that these kiosks can become fully functional within the next week or two if everything goes according to Tesla’s plan.