See how the stars are preparing for the Emmy ceremony

Contrary to the usual, the gala did not have a parade of celebrities.

The 72nd Emmys Awards ceremony took place at dawn this Sunday to Monday, from 19 to 20 September.

Contrary to the usual, the gala did not have a parade of celebrities. Despite this, the organization planned a "virtual red carpet" – Hollywood stars gathered virtually from their homes for an broadcast conducted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.

On social media, several stars also share photos of their outfits and preparations for the virtual ceremony – this year, the celebrities we usually see on the red carpet were also spectators.

SEE THE PICTURES:

Jennifer Aniston

Zendaya

Jameela Jamil

Kerry Washington

Jonathan Van Ness

Emmy Look 2020 😂

Brian Cox

Elenco from the series “Schitt’s Creek”

Mark Duplass

Yara Shahidi

Samantha Bee

Alex Borstein

