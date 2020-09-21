See how the stars are preparing for the Emmy ceremony

Contrary to the usual, the gala did not have a parade of celebrities.
The 72nd Emmys Awards ceremony took place at dawn this Sunday to Monday, from 19 to 20 September.
Contrary to the usual, the gala did not have a parade of celebrities. Despite this, the organization planned a “virtual red carpet” – Hollywood stars gathered virtually from their homes for an broadcast conducted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.
On social media, several stars also share photos of their outfits and preparations for the virtual ceremony – this year, the celebrities we usually see on the red carpet were also spectators.
SEE THE PICTURES:
Jennifer Aniston
Zendaya
Jameela Jamil
No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine. ❤️
Kerry Washington
Emmys 2019. Things look a little different this year but the gratitude remains the same. Thank you the @TelevisionAcad for recognizing 3 @simpsonstreet projects. Excited to celebrating the hardworking cast and crew of Little Fires Everywhere tonight 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2X1RWjIgBS
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 20, 2020
Jonathan Van Ness
Brian Cox
Elenco from the series “Schitt’s Creek”
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020
Mark Duplass
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020
Yara Shahidi
Samantha Bee
Sam is absolutely honored to be nominated for an Emmy this weekend, and she knows it’s not about who wins! Unless she wins, and then that’s all it’s about. pic.twitter.com/d1SQkv8vI7
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 20, 2020