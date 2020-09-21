See how the stars are preparing for the Emmy ceremony

Contrary to the usual, the gala did not have a parade of celebrities.

The 72nd Emmys Awards ceremony took place at dawn this Sunday to Monday, from 19 to 20 September.

Contrary to the usual, the gala did not have a parade of celebrities. Despite this, the organization planned a “virtual red carpet” – Hollywood stars gathered virtually from their homes for an broadcast conducted by Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.

On social media, several stars also share photos of their outfits and preparations for the virtual ceremony – this year, the celebrities we usually see on the red carpet were also spectators.

Jennifer Aniston

Zendaya

Jameela Jamil

Kerry Washington

Emmys 2019. Things look a little different this year but the gratitude remains the same. Thank you the @TelevisionAcad for recognizing 3 @simpsonstreet projects. Excited to celebrating the hardworking cast and crew of Little Fires Everywhere tonight 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2X1RWjIgBS — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 20, 2020

Jonathan Van Ness

Brian Cox

Elenco from the series “Schitt’s Creek”

Mark Duplass

Yara Shahidi

Samantha Bee

Sam is absolutely honored to be nominated for an Emmy this weekend, and she knows it’s not about who wins! Unless she wins, and then that’s all it’s about. pic.twitter.com/d1SQkv8vI7 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 20, 2020

Alex Borstein



