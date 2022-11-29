See How The Star of “Saturday Night Live” Captured The Image of Bob Dylan in The Series “Jimmy Fallon”.

Saturday Night Live contestant James Austin Johnson impersonated Bob Dylan at various stages of the musician’s career — check it out below.

The comedian and actor, who joined the program “Saturday Night Live” last year, appeared on Monday (November 28) in the program “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, where he performed his characteristic images of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Later in the show, Fallon explained that they both had a common passion for Dylan, which caused a series of impressions at different stages of his career.

Speaking about Dylan’s latest book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, Johnson said, “What you really need is an audiobook. Because if you ever listen to him on Sirius XM, he’ll say, “Theme Time Radio on Sirius XM.” You’re listening to Bob Dylan. Today’s theme is flowers, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums.”

After Fallon commented that he had never heard anyone imitate Dylan’s voice before, Johnson added, “You have to listen because his voice is a little awful.”

The comedian then continues to talk about Dylan, performing “Jingle Bells”, including “Greenwich Village Bob Dylan” and “National Skyline Bob Dylan”.

Dylan recently apologized after it was discovered that “hand-signed” copies of his latest book priced at $599 (£505) were made using an automatic opening system.

In his statement, Dylan said that the system was suggested to him as an idea after he suffered from illness and dizziness in 2019. “Using the machine was a mistake and I want to fix it immediately,” Dylan wrote. “I’m working with Simon & Schuster and my gallery partners to do just that.”

The Philosophy of Modern Song, Dylan’s first original book since Chronicles: Volume One in 2004, was released on November 1.