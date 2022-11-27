See How Romy and Fred Are Again.. Give a New Collaboration “Strong” Live

Romy has joined Fred again… at his show in Amsterdam this weekend (November 25) – watch them present their new joint project “Strong” live below.

The couple’s new trance-influenced song was released earlier this month and became The xx singer’s second track with Fred again… after they teamed up with HAAi for the January single “Lights Out”.

At the Amsterdam show, Romy took to the stage with Fred to perform a powerful and emotional rendition of “Strong”. Explaining the meaning of the song after its release, she said: “It’s a very personal song.

“My cousin Luis is filming with me in the video. He was in my thoughts when I wrote this song, we both have a shared experience of our moms dying when we were young. I think we’re both trying to hold back emotions and act brave about things—writing this helped me connect with that sense of grief and with him.”

Romy said about the collaboration in Amsterdam on Instagram: “Fred!!! The first strong singing with you live was incredible!!

“Thank you so much for inviting me to be a part of your amazing show. I love you, Fred, I love you, Amsterdam.”

Watch the footage of the speech below.

Fred Again… released a new album, “Actual Life 3 (January 1 — September 9, 2022)” last month, the third LP in his ongoing diary album series.

In a review of “Actual Life 3“, NME wrote: “Being next to spontaneous phone recordings made during his travels, audio clips from Instagram clips and samples of some of his favorite recordings, Gibson has sewn a candid diary patchwork over the past few years, which provided him with a foundation for building his contemplative but ready-made to the sound world club”.

After performing in Dublin and the aforementioned show in Amsterdam, Fred will again… continue his European tour in Berlin tonight (September 27), and will end with three sold-out concerts in his hometown of London at the Brixton Academy from December 7-9.

See the dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2022

27 – Berlin, UFO Velodrom

28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

30 – Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria

DECEMBER 2022

1 – Brussels, AB Main Hall

3 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

8 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton