See how Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox enlisted the support of Chesney Hawkes for a cover of “Summer of ’69”

In the latest installment of Robert Fripp and Toya Wilcox’s Sunday Lunch series, they were joined by Chesney Hawkes for a cover of “Summer of ’69” – watch the moment below.

In the latest edition of Sunday Lunch, Hawkes played guitar and sang a song, while Wilcox and Fripp appeared only in the background, dressed in inflatable dinosaur costumes.

Today’s release also featured some “bonus excerpts” of the three performers of the song together.

This is the third time Hawkes has appeared with the pair recently. In their latest edition of Sunday Lunch, Willcox and Fripp shared a cover of Hawkes playing “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

As part of their long-running series of weekly kitchen appearances, the couple also presented a rendition of Hawkes’ classic song “I Am The One And Only” earlier this month. Hawkes took the lead, while they appeared in the background in lederhosen and maid outfits, seemingly in honor of Oktoberfest.

The couple have been releasing episodes of Sunday lunch since 2020, when they started the series during the coronavirus pandemic, recently presenting a cover of David Bowie’s song “Heroes” in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Other covers that have been featured in the series include Pantera’s “5 Minutes Alone”, Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”, Limp Bizkit’s “Nookie” and Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell” among many others.

Last year, Willcox explained that the “Sunday Lunch” series was born out of a desire to keep Fripp inspired and entertained during the quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus so that he wouldn’t back down.”

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year—old husband, without whom I really don’t want to live,” she told The Guardian. “He was pulling away, so I thought: “I’ll teach him to dance.” And it became a challenge.”