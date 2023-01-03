In a nutshell: After all the speculation, rumors and statements, Nvidia looks like it’s going to officially unveil the RTX 4070 Ti, also known as the RTX 4080 12 GB, at its live CES “GeForce Beyond” broadcast in a few hours. You can watch the entire show live right here at 8:00 Pacific Time / 11:00 Eastern Time.

As always with its live broadcasts, Nvidia did not go into details about what will be presented in addition to “the latest innovations made possible by accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.”

It seems almost certain that the highlight of the show will be the RTX 4070 Ti. Recall that the price of the RTX 4080 12 GB 899 dollars and the difference in specifications compared to the 16 GB version of the Lovelace GPU caused such a negative reaction that Nvidia “canceled” a less powerful card, which it called a confusing name. Soon the manufacturers confirmed that the RTX 4080 12 GB was renamed RTX 4070 Ti, which many expected.

Tune in January 3rd at 8AM PT for GeForce Beyond at CES 2023. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Xfa6YuySMk pic.twitter.com/yocBF6UDHG — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 27, 2022

Although the characteristics of the RTX 4070 Ti are likely to remain unchanged compared to the RTX 4080 12 GB, the question everyone wants answered is the price. The most recent rumors suggest that Nvidia will cost $799. This is about 11% less than the MSRP RTX 4080 12 GB, and many believe that it is still too expensive, especially considering that the RTX 3070 Ti came with the manufacturer’s recommended retail price of $ 600.

In addition to the RTX 4070 Ti, other products will be announced live on GeForce Beyond. Nvidia is expected to introduce graphics processors for RTX 4000 laptops. A new leak on Twitter shows that the RTX 4090 mobile GPU is 55% faster than the mobile RTX 3080, and was even able to stand up against the desktop RTX 3090 in the Geekbench 5 performance test. We’ve also heard that the RTX 4080 laptop GPU can run up to 30% faster than Ampere’s flagship laptop GPU, the RTX 3080 Ti.

Be sure to come back here at 8:00 Pacific Time / 11:00 Eastern time to see what Nvidia has prepared.