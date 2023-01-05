Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain. Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry. Ed Sheeran and almost everyone with red hair. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to have a celebrity doppelganger. Some of them even accept it. In fact, according to Perry, she pretended to be Deschanel in order to go to clubs. “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe says he likes it when fans mistake him for Elijah Wood from “The Lord of the Rings” and shout at him from moving cars. Well, the last star who was mistaken for another celebrity is Mila Kunis, a graduate of the “70s Show. See for yourself: the “Spy Who Dumped Me” actress has the perfect answer to being mistaken for Megan Fox.

The “Black Swan” actress signed autographs for fans after performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the video on ET, one fan can be seen holding a poster of the cult horror classic “Jennifer’s Body” before Kunis corrects them in the cutest way. She tells an excited fan that she is not Fox, but she is flattered to be mistaken for her. You can see the embedded video below.

You should give it to Mila Kunis. She’s a real class. Instead of embarrassing a fan for their mistake—honestly, given the mask the actress is wearing, it’s a reasonable mistake—she takes the time to share her admiration for the “Good Mourning” actress.

I love her! This is Megan Fox. She’s amazing, and the fact that you thought I was her… but I love that you thought I was her.

Oddly enough, this is not the first time Mila Kunis has been involved in a case of “mistaken identity of a celebrity.” Last year, on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, the actress of “Modern Family” Sarah Hyland was mistaken for the star of “Jupiter Ascending”. The young actress told this story in detail on the Kelly Clarkson show, saying that she is often mistaken for Kunis, she “loves it” and even “takes it as a compliment.”

Although Mila Kunis has not announced any upcoming films, the actress’ latest project, “The Luckiest Girl Alive,” took first place in the top ten Netflix films in the United States for several weeks last fall. Fans will soon get a chance to see her return to her star role of Jackie Burkhart along with her real-life husband and co-star in the “70s Show” Ashton Kutcher (as well as many other returning veterans) in the sequel to the Netflix series “These 90s”. Show.

Nothing is known about how Megan Fox relates to this confusion. But most celebrities are relatively cool with celebrity doppelgangers and often have a little fun with their doppelgangers. Now all we need is a joint Kunis and Fox movie! How about rebooting and changing the gender of comedy twins Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito? It’s a free idea, Hollywood. I don’t even need a loan.