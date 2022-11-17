See How LCD Soundsystem Presented “New Body Rhumba” Live

LCD Soundsystem presented their recent song “New Body Rhumba” live during a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week — see below.

James Murphy & Co. performed as musical guests of a talk show in the USA on Tuesday evening (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track under a large disco ball, and behind them was shown a series of images inspired by space.

Released in September, “New Body Rhumba” became LCD Soundsystem’s first new material in five years. The single was created for the upcoming Netflix film “White Noise”, directed by Noah Baumbach.

The film starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Don Delillo, and it will feature music written by Danny Elfman.

LCD Soundsystem’s fourth and final studio album “American Dream” was released back in 2017. The album was released after a seven-year hiatus after “This Is Happening” in 2010.

Watch Colbert’s speech here:

This year, LCD completed residencies in San Francisco, Oakland, London, Philadelphia and Boston in honor of its 20th anniversary. In 2021, they played many concerts at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Tomorrow evening (November 18), the band will begin another 20-day residency at the same location in Brooklyn. The work will be completed on December 17.

Back in March, frontman Murphy suggested that LCD Soundsystem would release “only singles for a while, so that there would be no ‘panic about albums’.”