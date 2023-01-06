A group of Grand Theft Auto 5 players created a video dedicated to rally legend Ken Block, who passed away earlier this week.

Ken Block, a professional rally racer who starred in several video games Need for Speed, Forza and Dirt, died earlier this week in an accident near his ranch in Woodland, Utah. He was only 55.

To honor the memory of Block, who had a “huge impact on the motorsport community around the world,” a group of car meetings went to GTA Online to recreate stunts on his signature Hoonigan cars.

In addition to his popular YouTube channel, Block founded his own Monster World Rally Team in 2010 as a platform that allowed him to compete at the World Championship level while winning several podiums. The team was renamed Hoonigan Racing Division in 2013, and over the years several modern rally cars and updated classic cars have carried the Hoonigan name in real life and in games such as Grand Theft Auto 5.

In the tribute, which can be seen below, players drift between moving diggers, make donuts and generally tear up the place.

The impressive stunts were recreated without the use of mods, “only in—game cars and some skills,” a TuttoAuto Official said.

Earlier this week, Forza Horizon 5 players also came to the game to pay homage to the Block.

Announcing Block’s death, Hoonigan Racing released a statement saying, “It is with the deepest regret that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away today as a result of a snowmobile accident. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, father and husband.”

Hoonigan Racing added that the Block will be “incredibly missed” and asked fans to “respect the privacy of the family at this time while they grieve.”

“Devastating news about the loss of Ken Block — he was a motorsport legend, and he will be greatly missed,” the Forza Horizon Twitter account wrote. “Our deepest condolences to his family and The Hoonigans team.”