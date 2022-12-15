See how Al Roker Received a Very Touching Visit From Today’s Hosts and Team After a Health Threat

After another health threat, Al Roker returned to his home and is being treated. To welcome him home, help him recover and cheer him up on the holiday, his colleagues from “Today” came to his house to sing a few tunes, as well as express their love and gratitude to the meteorologist.

3rd Hour host Dylan Dreyer called Roker Today “the brightest star” and noted that 30 Rock is no longer the same without him. Therefore, in his honor, the anchors and the team decided to make a surprise for the beloved weather forecaster. The Rocker’s wife Deborah Roberts helped to arrange a surprise when a lot of presenters and the Today Show crew appeared at his front door. Then the rocker opened the door and saw the Today team singing “Jingle Bells”. The longtime Today host is very excited about the touching surprise. Check out a useful point here:

Al Roker is home from the hospital and on the road to recovery — but he’s not quite ready to return to Studio 1A yet. So, the entire TODAY family gathered on Al's doorstep to surprise him with some holiday cheer to help him feel merry and bright! 🌟 https://t.co/RxyjS8BpLr pic.twitter.com/dw8MJjfZBJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2022

Of course, during the video, the Rocker also joked, saying:

It’s impressive that you can do this without a prompter.

Then he thanked them all and explained that he really misses his family today. Adding another crack at the end of the segment, the Rocker said that the Today choir that appeared on his doorstep could audition for America’s Got Talent with their tunes. Then they ended their set with the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”, but changed the lyrics and sang “Al Be Home for Christmas”.

After showing the video with the Rocker, the hosts of “3rd Hour” overwhelmed their colleague, telling how he would send handwritten notes to everyone when they were in a bad mood, and they wanted to convey the same level of love to him.

It’s clear how much the beloved veteran of “Today” means to the show, and he was sorely missed at the Thanksgiving Day parade and the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree. Despite the fact that he won’t be returning to the show for a while, as we are closing the TV program for 2022, he is on the mend and hopefully will be back on the air live with 30 Rock soon. Fortunately, the presenters inform the audience about the status of the Rocker and have talked many times about how much they love him.

You could see how much this touching gesture meant to the Rocker in the video. To express even more gratitude to his colleagues, the presenter took to Instagram to thank everyone for coming to Carol on his doorstep.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Al Roker (@alroker)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

The reason the Rocker was absent from the Today show for so long is due to blood clots in his lungs and leg. Because of them, he was hospitalized in November, and then again in early December. Fortunately, he has returned home and is recuperating.

Despite the fact that it was a scary time for the Daytime Emmy winner, both the Rocker and the presenters of the Today show kept up a good mood by doing things like caroling in his house and joking that his dressing room had turned into a closet of Hoda Kotb.

I hope the Rocker is on the mend, and soon he will return to the Today show, working together with his colleagues, who clearly love him very much.