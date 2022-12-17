See How a Ten-Year-Old Teenager Performed a Brutal Cover Version of The Slipknot Song “The Heretic Anthem”

Ten-year-old Zoey Francisca performed a brutal cover of the Slipknot song “The Heretic Anthem”, and the rest of the group consists of children aged 7 to 17 years.

“ATTENTION: Zoey is so intense that your screen may light up,” the video description says. “You may have nightmares if you look into her eyes, and you may start thinking that Corey Taylor needs a vocal teacher. Vocal teacher Zoya Franziska”.

The performance also includes a brand new guitar solo written by 12-year-old guitarist Xander Markevich.

Slipknot originally released “The Heretic Anthem” as part of their 2001 breakthrough album Iowa, and you can check out the cover featuring Francisca below.

Earlier this year, Francisca went viral with her version of Korn’s song “Freak On A Leash”.

The performance was organized by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, a non-profit organization working to provide instruments, music lessons and recording opportunities for young musicians around the world. “Why? Because art makes our dreams come true, and performing live music becomes a dying art.” You can make a donation here.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are set to return to the UK next year as part of Download Festival 2023. They will be joined by other Bring Me The Horizon headliners, and Metallica will perform with two completely different headliners over the course of two nights.

Speaking to NME about Slipknot’s return to Download, organizer Andy Copping said: “They have worked their way up the bill, and in 2009 I took the plunge and gave them their first place in the headlining of the festival anywhere in the world. Now they are considered headliners wherever they go. Since then, they have kept very close to the festival. The fans love them, the band loves Download, and their 20th anniversary comeback on the back of another number one album is the perfect time.”

Copping continued, “One of the things that Download is above most music festivals is the community spirit. Everyone is a big music lover.”