See footage of House of the Dragon: GoT adaptation

On Thursday (3), Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar published some images of the dragons from House of The Dragon, spin-off of the Game of Thrones series. The images were posted on Medium and bring more details about the appearance of the great creatures. See the photos below:

More about House of the Dragon

The series spin-off was created in partnership with the author of the saga The Chronicles of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martins. In addition, Ryan J. Condal is also one of the main names involved in the production.

Miguel Sapochnik, director of some of the most memorable episodes of Game of Thrones, also acts as a showrunner. To date, there is no official release date for House of the Dragon, but the first episodes should arrive in 2022.

The series script will be inspired by Fire & Blood, also written by Martin. The work has a timeline that precedes the events of The Chronicles of Ice and Fire. Soon, she follows the golden years of the Targaryen Dynasty and how the sons of Dragons managed to dominate Westeros.

In addition to publishing the first images of the House of the Dragon dragons, Jason also took advantage of his post to announce one of the new features of HBO Max. In 2021, all the films released by Warner Bros. arrive simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming platform. The titles will be available for a month, then continue to be shown only in theaters after the period.

