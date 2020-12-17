See exciting trailer for season 4 of the series

Recently, through its official Instagram account, The Resident series revealed to the public the first images of its 4th season in an exciting trailer.

Inspired by many cases that happen in real life, the new episodes will address the coronavirus pandemic and promise to bring many intense conflicts to viewers.

A few phrases spoken by the characters in the trailer already say that what comes around will be difficult to watch. “We have been hit hard,” says AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner).

Between quick cuts, you can see Chastain Park professionals dressed in full protective gear, while trying to care for patients infected with the coronavirus. Apparently, even the kind nurse Ellen Hundley (Denitra Isler) was affected by the covid-19.

As much as the difficult moments add tension to the narrative and seem to fill almost the entire screen time of the series, in the video there are also quieter moments, such as the wedding of Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp), which will happen right on the season premiere on January 12.

The episode, even titled “A Wedding, A Funeral” (“A Wedding, A Funeral”, in a free translation) already suggests some possible plots that should be addressed.

It is worth remembering that the 3rd season of The Resident had to end in a hurry, at the beginning of the year, due to the restrictive measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For this reason, too, the expectation is that many of the stories that remained open will have their outcomes completed during the new episodes – or be completely transformed.

So be sure to check all these emotions up close! The fourth season of The Resident premieres on January 12, 2021 on Fox, with the coronavirus pandemic incorporated into its plot.



