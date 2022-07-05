See: Dez Bryant reacts to Demarius Thomas’ diagnosis

Earlier this week, the parents of Demarius Thomas revealed the cause of death of their son, a former NFL star receiver.

In an exclusive interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith said his death was caused by a convulsive disorder that led to cardiac arrest. They also donated his brain for research, where doctors discovered that the former NFL receiver suffered from stage two CTE.

Players from across the NFL reacted to the heartbreaking news on social media. Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant weighed in.

“DT88, I have a weak heart, bro,” he wrote on Twitter. “Many of us live with CTE, and the NFL knows about it… the most important thing is that athletes who have these symptoms are afraid to talk… 1 thing about me is not to live a fake life… my love and support for athletes is very great. a deeper level than most…”

Thomas’ parents have shared heartbreaking details about the months leading up to his death.

“He was paranoid, like, all the time. But memory loss, I saw it too,” recalled Bobby Thomas. “Every single day he complained… of a headache.”

“His mood was changing and he also isolated himself at times,” Smith added. “[Demarius] was telling me, he was like, “Mom, I don’t know what’s going on with my body — I have to get ready.” And he said: “I don’t feel like myself anymore.”

Thomas was 33 years old.