See December-January-February weather forecasts

In its most recent weather forecast for Brazil, covering the December-January-February quarter, the University of Columbia, in the United States, indicates rainfall levels below average in the South of the country, and above average in much of the North and Northeast.

The Southeast and Midwest regions will have atmospheric rainfall in the middle and below it. The Pantanal Mato-grossense will be an exception, with above average rainfall.

According to data from the University of Columbia, at the end of three months, the temperature is expected to remain normal in most of Brazil. The only exceptions will be the interior of Rio Grande do Sul and the west of Santa Catarina, which will have a late spring and early summer with temperatures above the historical average.

December

In the last month of the year, the rain will remain more intense than normal in central-northern Brazil, with positive deviations above 100 mm in the states of Pará, Rondônia and Amazonas. The rest of the country will have a month with average rainfall, except in the South region and in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Mato Grosso, with below average rainfall.

In addition, the beginning of summer will be marked by higher than normal temperatures in the states of Pará, Maranhão, Piauí, Mato Grosso do Sul and the interior of Rio Grande do Sul. Gerais, Roraima and Amazonas.

January

2021 begins with an occurrence of High Level Cyclonic Vortex (VCAN) over the Northeast, a phenomenon that “pushes” dry air from the highest levels of the atmosphere to the surface. Operating with a dry air mass, the VCAN shifts the rain axis to the south, concentrating on Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and part of the Midwest. In the north, it will rain more in Maranhão, Pará and Amapá.

More rainfall will also occur, albeit as expected, in the South, with numbers close to the historical average. However, the waters will not reach the border between Rio Grande do Sul and Uruguay, where the level of rainfall below the average indicates a more severe drought than in other areas of the region.

February

Although there are no forecasts of meteorological systems over most of Brazil in the period, the forecast is for negative rainfall deviations, mainly in Minas Gerais, Goiás and Bahia, due to the presence of VCAN.

The north coast of the Northeast and the North region are expected to register an increase in the average rainfall due to the phenomenon of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ZCIT), which is a band of clouds formed by the meeting of the Elysian winds from the northern and southern hemispheres.



