See crossover items with Free Fire: One Punch Man!

After announcing star Cristiano Ronaldo as his ambassador, the free game Free Fire has yet another big crossover on the way! This time, the battle royale will join forces with the popular manga and anime from One Punch Man in a collaboration that had more details revealed today by Garena.

In the new event “Caminho do Heroi”, which arrives on January 10th, we will have Saitama and her pupil Genos challenging the players from the new lobby screen, with an anime-themed look. Within the game, we will also have several clothes for you to equip, as shown in the image above.

From January 15th onwards, it will be possible to do special training sessions with Saitama himself, which guarantees boxes of items, and just log in until January 23rd to win a Saitama surfboard skin fully on the track.

According to Garena, we will still have new themed parachutes, weapon skins M1887-One Punch Man and M4A1-Genos, skins from Genos and Saitama, backpack and skins from Gloo Wall, and an unprecedented emote called “I am Saitama”. What did you think of these news? Comment below!