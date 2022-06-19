See: Bubba Wallace shared a message from June — The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Sean Gardner

As June Sunday is celebrated in many major sports in America, Bubba Wallace of NASCAR shared a message with his nearly 500,000 Twitter followers about what the holiday means to him personally.

The fingerprints of black Americans are found in the greatness of sports, music, food, education, art of our country. June 10 marks the liberation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It’s time to celebrate the freedom of the race that has brought so much into our lives.

Wallace is one of only two black NASCAR drivers to ever win a Cup race, and has been the face of diversity and engagement in the sport since taking various positions against racism.

In June last year, the Toyota driver number 23 shared a short video about what freedom means to him, as part of the celebration of the BET holiday.

June 10 is the nation’s oldest national celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. In 2021, the White House under Joe Biden officially recognized it as a federal holiday.