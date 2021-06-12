See: Apple TV+ Releases Season 2 Trailer and Release Date

See: This Friday (11), Apple TV+ streaming released an unprecedented trailer for the series See, starring Jason Momoa and originally released in 2019. Thus, the platform took the opportunity to announce that new episodes will begin to be available from the 27th of August this year.

According to information released by the streaming, the production will have a 3rd season and filming has already started in Toronto, Canada.

Throughout season 2, however, the series will feature the character Edo Voss (played by Dave Bautista), the brother of protagonist Baba Voss (Momoa). The cast also features guest appearances by Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie.

Check out the full trailer:

According to the official description of the series, in the new episodes, Baba Voss continues to struggle to reunite his family, fleeing the political aspects that surround him, after humanity loses its sense of vision.

But the more he tries to get away from the war, the more it contaminates him, the more so when his brother proves to be a threat to everyone else.

See: Learn more about the Apple TV+ series

Executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, the series is produced by Chernin Entertainment in partnership with Endeavor Content. Tropper even acts as a showrunner.

One important fact, which goes into the development of next season’s episodes, is that the crew and cast also feature members who are blind or have low vision in real life. Thus, the project has a great commitment to the issues of representativeness of this population.

For that reason, in 2020, the series was honored with the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Seal of Authentic Representation. In this way, it is a production that deserves to be seen without a shadow of a doubt.

So be sure to check it out! See returns to Apple TV+ on Aug. 27, following up with new episodes every Friday.