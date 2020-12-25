See 10 Christmas costumes for the series characters

Christmas is a celebration that reaches many people worldwide. In addition to being a very important holiday in several cultures, there are some striking elements that, over the years, have become even more popular.

In this sense, Christmas festivities could not be left out of the scripts of several famous series.

Therefore, in this list, we will see a little more about these special occasions when characters from the series wore the best Christmas costumes to celebrate the date in style.

Check out:

1. Chris, Everybody Hates Chris

To earn extra income at the end of the year, Julius (Terry Crews) decided to work as Santa Claus in a department store. However, his son Chris (Tyler James Williams) helped his father as the assistant goblin and ends up being deeply irritated by everything that happens around him.

2. Joey Tribbiani, from Friends

When it comes to Christmas episodes in the series world, one of the most remembered is, without a doubt, the tenth of the 6th season of Friends. Titled as “The One with the Festive Armadillo”, we see some iconic costumes on the screen. One of the most interesting is that of Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as Superman. The character wishing everyone a Merry Christmas is one of the great moments of the series.

3. Ross Geller, from Friends

In this same episode, Ross (David Schwimmer) also fantasizes to impress his son and teach him about Chanukah, a Jewish festival, also known as the Festival of Lights. The resourcefulness and complicity of the cast at all times make this one of the great Christmas episodes of the series.

4. Lineu and Augustine, from The Great Family

One of the most captivating Brazilian series for the public also had several Christmas episodes. However, the one in which Lineu Silva (Marco Nanini) and Agostinho Carrara (Pedro Cardoso) dressed up in character for the occasion, many confusions happened. The two even ended up at the police station on the day of the famous supper of Dona Nenê (Marieta Severo).

5. Chet, by Bob’s Burgers

The first Christmas episode of the animated series Bob’s Burgers happened only during its 3rd season. It is in it, however, that we see the character Chet (Zach Galifianakis) as a local invader disguising himself with a rather cute Christmas costume: of a Christmas tree. Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Tina (Dan Mintz) join him as gifts and we have one of the most fun episodes in the series.

6. Community characters

That Community is a pretty inventive series everyone already knows. Writers and producers always innovate when they want to present news to their audience. In a Christmas episode this could not be different. In the 2nd season, in “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”, all the characters, in stop-motion animation, wear very interesting costumes for the Christmas occasion.

7. Lucy, from I Love Lucy

The classic CBS series could not be left out of the list, since in the Christmas episode the protagonist Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) tried to dress up in the iconic Santa Claus costume with Ricky (Desi Arnaz), Fred (William Frawley ) and Ethel (Vivian Vance). The result was great fun for the audience of the time, which surprised them strongly.

8. Schmidt, from New Girl

At the height of Fox’s comedies, in the early 2010s, the characters have always been known for embracing different molds in relation to Christmas costumes, especially when talking about Santa Claus. In New Girl, we have a somewhat sexy version for the good old man coming directly from Schmidt (Max Greenfield). And honestly, it is an iconic look and quite remembered among fans of the series to this day.

9. Phyllis Vance, from The Office

Few Christmas episodes are as memorable as those featured in The Office. Perhaps one of the most celebrated among the audience is “Secret Santa”, in the 6th season. Written by Mindy Kaling and directed by Randall Einhorn, the episode features several iconic costumes for characters like Phyllis Vance’s Santa Claus (Phyllis Smith).

Although Michael (Steve Carell) was not very satisfied with the things that happen from there, viewers are able to have a lot of fun with the events unfolding.

10. Michael Scott of The Office

In this same episode, Michael subverts Santa’s fantasy and fantasizes like Jesus Christ. The character further states that, from that moment on, he will have the ability to fly and heal all who suffer. One of the great moments of this series.



