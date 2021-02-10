Security forces seize 1.3 tons of pure cocaine in Italy

It was reported that 1.3 tons of pure cocaine were seized as a result of the operations of financial police teams in the port of Gioia Tauro in Italy.

Reports in the Italian press also stated that 1.3 tons of pure cocaine were seized in three different operations of the Italian financial police at the port of Gioia Tauro in the southern Calabria region.

It was recorded that the security forces detected the drugs with the help of advanced scanners in containers containing frozen meat products, coffee and exotic fruit cargoes from Brazil and Ecuador.In the news , it was stated that the mafia organization “Ndrangheta”, which operates in the Calabria region, aims to generate an income of approximately 260 million Euros.