Secure your iPhone 12 in the Casas Bahia pre-sale

The new iPhone is finally arriving in Brazil, and Casas Bahia have special conditions (and very good) for those who want to guarantee the launch of Apple. The iPhone 12 family can be purchased up to 30 times without interest on the Casas Bahia card and with free shipping throughout Brazil (except the Northern Region).

It is worth mentioning that this condition is valid for all the cell phone models of the brand: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Check all available devices by accessing this link.

These devices will arrive in our country with 5G, visual change, A14 Bionic processor and support for MagSafe technology, however they will not accompany headset and charger, which caused some controversy. With regard to the design, they recovered the flattened metal frames, as seen on the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, and are IP68 certified, meaning that they can be submerged up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

The iPhone 12 Mini is the newcomer to the family, with a 5.4-inch display. The default is the iPhone 12, with a 6.1-inch screen. The Pro and Pro Max editions, in turn, have panels of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. It is important to note that all Apple phones have OLED screens and Ceramic Shield technology, which promises more resistance against drops and scratches.

One of the biggest highlights of these launches is the support for fifth generation networks, being compatible with the future 5G of Brazil when it is finally implemented. Internally, smartphones have the A14 Bionic, a 5-nanometer processor that promises 50% more efficiency in graphics compared to “any other smartphone”, according to Apple itself.

As for the cameras, iPhone 12 and 12 Mini have 2 12 MP sensors at the rear. The Pro and Pro Max editions have a 12 MP triple camera accompanied by the LiDAR sensor of the iPad Pro (2020) to map 3D depth and improve the quality of the photos.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the new iPhone, Casas Bahia is offering the best condition. Click here and see all available models.



