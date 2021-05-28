Secretlab Launches Game of Thrones-Themed Gaming Chair

Secretlab is launching a special edition for its line of Game of Thrones themed gaming chairs. A special edition is being presented to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the show’s debut.

The new chair was unveiled on Tuesday and has a simple design, with the movie’s title and some details alluding to the iron throne. It features shades of black as predominant and gold markings.

10 years. 8 seasons. 1 throne. Take the Iron Throne for yourself with the Secretlab Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Edition chair. Find your perfect fit — available for both the Secretlab OMEGA and TITAN. https://t.co/gJlQC99aKR #GameofThrones #IronAnniversary pic.twitter.com/IrOmOck8CV — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) May 25, 2021

This chair was created in partnership with Warner Bros., holder of the rights to the series and was made thinking of those who do not swear allegiance to any of the Great Houses. Anyway, it can go down well for anyone who enjoys the series, even if you identify with some family presented.

The new edition is sold in the Omega and Titan variants. The Omega comes with a lumbar pillow and is more suitable for those who prefer a tighter fit. Titan, on the other hand, has a flat and more spacious base. Omega chairs in the special edition cost $ 389 and the larger Titan versions cost $ 429.

The celebration also features a new lumbar pillow with a differentiated design, which is sold separately.

It is worth remembering that the brand has other models on the market, including Stark, Lannister and Targaryen chairs, each with their own color schemes and emblems.