Secret Wars Theory is Preparing another battle with Spider-Man

“Avengers: Secret Wars” is the final draft of the Multiverse saga for the MCU, and a new theory sets up a grand battle with Spider-Man. Apart from the release date, little is known about the film yet, but Marvel enthusiasts are already building theories about what might happen or who might appear in the sixth Avengers movie. One of the Secret Wars theories discusses the possibility that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will fight Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men.

At the very end of the movie “Spider-Man: There is no way home”, in the first final scene, Eddie Brock/Venom from Sony’s Spider-Man universe is transported back to his universe after Doctor Strange corrects the spell. At this point, viewers can see part of the Venom symbiote left in the bar Eddie was in, which ultimately hints at Tom Holland’s Spider-Man interacting with him in the future MCU. That’s where theory comes into play (via TikTok).

The theory delves into how in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, viewers witness how the symbiote corrupted Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, turning him into an angry and rude man. In the “Secret Wars” storyline from the comics, this is where Spider-Man first comes into contact with the symbiote, and the theory states that this is where Spider-Man from Tom Holland’s MCU will also come into contact. Although nothing is currently confirmed, it is likely that the next two Avengers films in the sixth phase of the MCU will feature heroes from multiple universes, such as Spider-Man versions of Toby and Andrew. The theory suggests that Spider-Man Toby will return to the MCU again and try to convince Tom to get rid of the symbiote, since he himself has previous experience with the Venom symbiote. However, the theory claims that it will be too late, as by that point Tom will probably be closely associated with the symbiote, which will cause him to reject their help and encourage two veteran spider-men to fight Spider-Man MCU in his new symbiote costume.

Venom in the MCU and Tom’s Vulnerability in Spider-Man

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker forgot who he was, and Aunt May’s death put him in a very vulnerable position. Earlier in the film, when all three of Spider-Man meet, Peter Andrew talks about how he stopped holding back his punches and became full of rage after failing to save Gwen in The New Spider-Man 2. his films, and after all the tragedies that Peter Tom has been through since joining the MCU, it’s reasonable to say that he can go down the same dark path as Andrew’s character. If Peter Parker merges with the symbiote left by Eddie Brock in his universe, it can strengthen his emotional state and further aggravate the corruption from the merger.

Apart from the symbiote shown in this final scene, there is no Venom on the MCU timeline. It’s also a very tiny part of the symbiote that’s been left behind, which makes it unsure of how he can fully take on Peter Parker from the MCU. It is worth noting that there are rumors that Tom Holland will appear in the Fantastic Four, so it is quite possible that he will come into contact with the Venom symbiote in that movie, which is due to be released a year before Avengers: Secret Wars.

“Avengers: Secret Wars” is due out on November 7, 2025. Although the release of this project is still far away, the saga of the Multiverse shows that now everything is possible in the MCU, and anyone can appear at any moment. Three Spider-Men were able to get closer and emotionally connect during the events of “Spider-Man: There is no Way home.” If the theory is confirmed, their emotional connection will make this theoretical fight much more emotional and heartbreaking so that the audience can witness it.