Secret Super Punch-Out mode!! for two players, it was discovered after 28 years

It Turns Out Super Punch-Out!! It was originally a competitive multiplayer game — it took fans 28 years to figure it out.

Earlier today, two new previously unknown cheats for Super Punch-Out!!, the continuation of Punch-Out, were presented on the Unlisted Cheats Twitter account!! released in 1994.

The first cheat opens access to a free single match with any fighter in the game. It can be accessed by holding Y + R on the controller connected to the slot of the second player, and then pressing “Start” on the controller of the first player.

It is noteworthy that the second cheat allows you to actually play as one of the 16 Super Punch-Out characters!! and even perform their special movements. Do you want to use the Bald Bull attack? Just press Down +B and you’ll be gone (just pray you don’t get hit at the wrong moment).

On the header, hold Y+R, then press A or START. The following screen will appear instead of the usual menu. Here you can choose any character for free single combat.

To access the two-player mode, you need to enter the free match mode screen; select a fighter and when he goes to the character information screen, hold down B+Y on the second player’s controller and press the “Start” button on the first player. From now on, you will be able to control the second fighter.

IGN has confirmed that both cheats work with the Super Punch-Out version for Nintendo Switch Online. You can see the full list of confirmed cheat codes in our Guide to SNES Cheat Codes.

It is unclear why this secret mode has been hidden all this time, although it is most likely there for testing. Whatever the reason, it adds a whole new dimension to this 16-bit classic, allowing players to unleash the full power of Bear Hugger and Gabby Jay.

This is not the first time Punch-Out!! the game had multiplayer, of course. Wii breakthrough !! there was also a multiplayer mode, although you fought a clone of Little Mac instead of one of the real boxers. Super Punch-Out!!, on the contrary, now allows you to play as a crazy circus clown.

