Secret Royal Inspector, new historical drama to catch

The premieres don’t stop at the world of Korean dramas, Secret Royal Inspector will hit the screen next month and will captivate you with the story of its characters.

Fans of historical dramas will receive a new series with a lot of potential. Secret Royal Inspector is a romance and comedy series that takes us to meet a group of people from the Joseon era who are fighting for justice while remaining undercover.

Sung Yi Gyum is a hard-working man but a little clumsy, he gets the mission to become a secret inspector in order to unmask those who public officials who work in a corrupt way. Accomplishing this task will not be easy, but Yi Gyum will have a team ready to help him.

On the other hand, the main character of this K-Drama will also have to deal with a complicated family situation, since he has a stepbrother who is the son of a slave and has not been recognized by the family.

THE CAST OF SECRET ROYAL INSPECTOR AND ITS RELEASE DATE

In addition to Kim Myung Soo in the title role, the cast that will play Secret Royal Inspector includes Kwon Na Ra, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Tae Hwan, Joo Soo Min, and many other stars who are well known within Korean training.

The drama is scheduled to premiere on December 21 and surprise audiences with a charming story.

If you want to know what other K-Dramas will be released next month, in Rex Nation we tell you the details.



