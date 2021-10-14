SECRET NUMBER Releases Mysterious Teaser Ahead of Comeback With ‘Fire Saturday’

The fans, LOCKEY are getting impatient by SECRET NUMBER through their latest teaser.

On this day, October 15, 2021, at exactly 00.00 KST, SECRET NUMBER uploaded the latest teaser through their official youtube.

Through the teaser video, you can see 2 pairs of eyes from 2 SECRET NUMBER members, one of which is suspected by fans to be Dita’s eyes.

Meanwhile, ‘Fire Saturday’ which is a comeback song from SECRET NUMBER is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2021.

While waiting for the release of Dita Cs’ third single album, you can see the latest SECRET NUMBER teaser below!