Secret message on Perseverance’s parachute resolved

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars last week with the aid of a parachute, revealing a random color pattern on the parachute that appears in the video clip of the rover’s landing. But there was more in the story, NASA officials later announced that this pattern contained a secret message written in binary computer code.

Internet detectives deciphered the message within hours, according to The Verge. The red and white pattern read “Mighty Things Dare Mighty Things,” or “Strong Things Dare Strong Things” on concentric rings.

Perseverance chief engineer confirmed the message

It was stated that the word “summer” was the motto of the Perseverance team in the solved pattern. The word is also stated to be on the walls of Mission Control at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the mission team’s headquarters in Southern California.

Perseverance’s landing leader, Allen Chen, invited the public to understand the message at a press conference on Monday and said, “In addition to enabling amazing science, we hope that our efforts in engineering will inspire others. “Sometimes we leave messages in our work for others to find for this purpose, so we invite all of you to try it out and show your work,” he said.

Perseverance’s chief engineer, Adam Steltzner, confirmed the message on Twitter on Monday night.

It looks like the internet has cracked the code in something like 6 hours! Oh internet is there anything you can’t do? For those who just want to know: #Mars2020 #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/yTJCEnbuLY — Adam Steltzner (@steltzner) February 23, 2021

It is stated that the only weirdness Perseverance brought to Mars is not the “Dare to Powerful Things” message. When you zoom in on one of the few images released by NASA from the rover this week, it was found that a small family portrait of the past Mars rover, Perseverance and Ingenuity helicopter accompanying Perseverance on Mars is shown.