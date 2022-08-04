Secret Invasion’s Cobie Smulders Hints At How Long Skrulls Could Have Been Hiding in the MCU

Along with “Captain Marvel,” featuring Carol Danvers Brie Larson, the 2019 Marvel movie brought the Skrulls into the Marvel cinematic universe. We’ve also seen these shape-shifting aliens in Spider-Man: Far from Home and Vandavision, but “Secret Invasion,” one of Marvel’s upcoming TV shows that Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch, is undoubtedly the biggest platform for Skrulls. this franchise is still. However, among the big issues that Secret Invasion will need to solve is the following: How long have the Skrulls been hiding on the Ground?

As in the original crossover comics “Secret Invasion”, the series “Secret Invasion” will tell about the numerous Skrulls that have penetrated into all aspects of life on Earth. Along with Samuel L. Jackson reprising the role of Nick Fury in the series, we will also reunite with Maria Hill Cobie Smulders. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell spoke to Smulders after a Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego last month, and when he asked if we’d find out that Skrulls have been hidden among humans “for a while,” the actress replied:

Well, you know, they’ve been around since what year was Captain Marvel? 94? So we know they have been since then. That’s all I’m going to say about it.

Going back to Captain Marvel (which was actually set in 1995), it seemed that all of Talos and Skrull’s compatriots left Earth when Carol Danvers left to help them find a new homeworld, given that Skrullos was destroyed by the Kree. However, it seems that Cobie Smulders concludes that some Skrulls decided to stay on Earth in the mid-90s and spend the next three decades infiltrating all spheres of life on Earth. However, this raises another question regarding the Covert Invasion: are these Skrulls acting in accordance with the Talos directive or are they pursuing a separate goal?

I think the latter, namely because instead of being the main antagonist of Captain Marvel, Ben Mendelssohn’s Talos turned out to be a likable figure, and when we reunited with him and his wife Soren in the final credits of Spider-Man: Away from Home scene, they were helping Nick Fury by masquerading as a one-eyed spy and Maria Hill. As far as we know, Talos and Fury are still on good terms before the “Secret Invasion”, so this indicates that the Skrulls causing problems in the series are following someone’s orders. Thus, Fury, Talos and their allies will have to eradicate this Skrull faction before they can fully implement the scheme they have been working on for almost 30 years.

Since Maria Hill is in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Secret Invasion will be our first time seeing the real Maria Hill since she appeared at Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Finale. Along with her, Nick Fury and Talos, other familiar characters appear, including James Rhodes Don Cheadle and Everett Ross Martin Freeman. The Secret Invasion cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Dermot Mulroney. Behind the scenes, Kyle Bradstreet developed the series and acted as the head writer and executive producer, and the episode directors were Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion will premiere sometime in early 2023 as part of Marvel’s official lineup for Phase 5. As soon as there are more details about the series, including when it will appear on Disney+ (opens in a new tab), CinemaBlend will transmit them.